Daily News

Coronavirus: Lille stars Sanches, Ikone and Bamba test positive

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

Coronavirus: Lille stars Sanches, Ikone and Bamba test positive

Lille, Mourinho, Coaches
Lille boss, Christoph Galtier

Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba have contracted coronavirus, Lille coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

The trio tested positive for COVID-19 and were absent from Lille’s 2-1 friendly victory over Mouscron on Saturday.

Galtier said the players were infected during a recent eight-day rest period.

ALSO READ: LA LIGA: Atletico Madrid have clear transfer plans ― Simeone

“Renato is in Portugal. He must undergo two negative tests to be allowed to travel,” said Galtier.

“As for the two Jonathans, they are in France and will soon be back with the team, probably this Monday.

“After the first phase of training there were eight days of rest, and during those eight days, the players contracted the virus.

“The players are fine, but we are waiting to see the results of the next tests.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

The post Coronavirus: Lille stars Sanches, Ikone and Bamba test positive appeared first on Vanguard News.

BREAKING: Arsenal beat Man City 2-0, zoom to FA Cup final

Previous article

Police rescue 14 kidnapped women in Katsina

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News