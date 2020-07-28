Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed Tuesday said the corruption allegations against Niger Delta Development Commission is not new. “I wish to state that the allegations of corruption in NDDC, for example, are not new,” Mohhamed said during a press briefing. “What is new is the speed and seriousness with which this Administration […]

The post “Corruption allegations against NDDC not new,” says Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

