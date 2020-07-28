Daily News

“Corruption allegations against NDDC not new,” says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed Tuesday said the corruption allegations against Niger Delta Development Commission is not new. “I wish to state that the allegations of corruption in NDDC, for example, are not new,” Mohhamed said during a press briefing. “What is new is the speed and seriousness with which this Administration […]

