Billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo has distanced himself from any business dealings with former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke. Okunbo was reacting to allegations doing the rounds in the media about his purported business dealings with the former minister, especially in respect of the controversial offshore processing agreements (OPAs) popularly known as oil swap […]

The post Corruption: Capt Hosa Okunbo deny business dealings with Diezani appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...