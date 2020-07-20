Corruption fight: We’re behind you, Youth Council tells Buhari

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his anti-corruption war, urging him to sustain the tempo.

The youth body which insisted that it was solidly behind the president, assured him of its total support in his anti-corruption drive.

Speaking in Abuja during an anti-corruption walk tagged, “National Youth Solidarity Anti-Corruption Walk”, it organised, NYCN President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, said Nigerian youths were impressed with the determination of the president to rid the country of corruption and return it to its glorious past.

The walk, which drew hundreds of youth from across the country, commenced at the Unity Fountain and was expected to terminate at the Villa gate, where the council will deliver a letter of solidarity to the President.

In the letter read to journalists, Adodo applauded the President for the huge cash and assets recoveries made so far by anti-graft agencies, arguing that never had such feat been achieved in the nation’s recent history.

He said of particular note, was the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with attendant shocking Revelations by the dramatis personae.

“We write to you, our father, role model and capable leader on the above subject matter, and we bring you solidarity greetings from the Nigerian Youths at home and in the Diaspora.

“Your determination to save us from the destruction which endemic corruption entails for the future is appreciated by the Nigerian Youths. This is the reason for our Solidarity Rally today, and this letter to convey our stand to you in writing.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) thank you and stand by you for all the loots recovered so far. Despite all the sabotage by some of the people you have entrusted with sensitive assignments, the Anti-corruption fight is on a good course.

“Today, amongst other things, the country has recovered a lot of monies looted from our common treasury, and properties acquired through corruption. We have also been saved from the criminal nightmare of the P&ID by the focus of your Government, especially through the efforts of your Patriotic and loyal Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“We know that hell has been let loose because of your insistence that the quantum corruption in the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be thoroughly investigated. This is the first time a Nigerian President is committed to saving the Niger-Delta people through Probity. All the culprits and opposition have aligned to deceive the country, malign your person, and criticize the Government. But the Nigerian Youths are with you. We shall win those detractors and punish them under our law for their crimes”, Adodo said.

He added that: “Despite the works of the opposition, we thank you for being open about the sabotage of the Anti-corruption fight from within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is the first time the EFCC itself is being cleansed, all because of your single-mindedness in fighting corruption. God bless you.

“Your Excellency, let us use this opportunity to thank you for your leadership recruitment ingenuity in appointing and supporting a capable Attorney General and Minister for Justice like Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN who has against all odds kept faith with your Sanitization Agenda. The enemies of your Rescue Government are deploying all strategies.

“But our observation shows that he is equal to the task of defending and protecting your vision for a corrupt-free Nigeria. While expressing our unshaken solidarity with you, we commend him for the sincerity and courage in utilizing his office to help protect your Government and its mission and vision.

“The distractions of the naysayers are being tackled by the youths, whose future you work for. Just stay focused and busy with the more important things of building a country that will not collapse on us. They shall be defeated, Insha Allah!

“Finally, we use this medium to bring to your attention desperate attempts by traducers of your government to sponsor and string Media campaign including sponsored editorials against your good person and the ever-diligent Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

Vanguard

The post Corruption fight: We’re behind you, Youth Council tells Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...