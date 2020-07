[DW] Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara must tread carefully to keep preelection tensions at bay. Much will depend on his choice of a presidential candidate. Experts hope he will not step forward himself.

The post Cote d’Ivoire: Presidential Race Takes a Dangerous Turn appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Cote d’Ivoire: Presidential Race Takes a Dangerous Turn appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...