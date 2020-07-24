Council chief gets kudos for projects

Our Reporter

Ishagatedo community in Isolo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has hailed council Chairman Shamsudeen Abiodun Olaleye for projects sited in the community.

In a letter of appreciation to the chairman, the community thanked the council chief for his commitment to the community.

The community listed reconstruction of Baale/Olokun Street (fitted with solar-powered lights) and the construction of Adebajo Street as part of the projects.

Also included are desilting of drainages and the drainage from Ile Ibadan Compound to Iboro Quarters. Olaleye also got kudos for distributing food to members during COVID-19 lockdown. The community appealed to him to complete projects before expiration of his tenure.

