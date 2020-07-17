Daily News

Court orders return of Saraki properties forfeited to Nigeria government

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the return of two houses belonging to former Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki that were forfeited to the Nigerian government. The Federal High Court in Lagos in 2019, ordered the interim forfeiture of two properties located at Ilorin, Kwara State capital. Nigeria’s anti-graft agency the […]

The post Court orders return of Saraki properties forfeited to Nigeria government appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Man Utd stay in touch with Leicester in top-four battle, Villa in trouble

Previous article

Zamfara Records Zero Coronavirus Infection in More Than 50 Days

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News