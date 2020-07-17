Court orders return of Saraki properties forfeited to Nigeria government

The Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the return of two houses belonging to former Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki that were forfeited to the Nigerian government. The Federal High Court in Lagos in 2019, ordered the interim forfeiture of two properties located at Ilorin, Kwara State capital. Nigeria’s anti-graft agency the […]

