Court refuses to dissolve 10-year-old marriage

A Karu Upper Area Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, refused to dissolve a 10-year-old marriage between Mrs. Deborah Joseph and Mr. Pius Joseph.

The petitioner, Mrs. Joseph, had urged the court to nullify their marriage on account that he no longer cared for his family.

Mrs. Joseph also accused the husband of planning to use their first child for ritual.

She also alleged that her husband was always coming home late and drunk.

She, therefore, prayed the court that, “I want this court to separate us because there is no love again,” and added that “he has not paid my dowry.”

The respondent denied the petitioner’s claim, saying since he married her, he had always provided for the family, and that he had never raised his hand on her.

Mr. Joseph told the court that, “Since I lost my job, life has not been the same,” and begged the court not to grant his wife’s request.

The Judge, Mr. Ibrahim Shekarau, thereafter urged the parties to go home and make peace and adjourned the case to August 12. (NAN)

