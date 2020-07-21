Court remands 2 Benue officials for N19m fraud

Two former officials of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Benue State were on Monday remanded in prison by a High Court in Makurdi for alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19 million.

Daily Trust reports that the duo, Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku, were brought before Justice Morris Ikpambese on a two-count charge of fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue Zonal Office.

Charles, a former vice chairman of NUP, and Omaku, former branch chairman of the union, Benue chapter, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The court earlier heard that Charles and Omakwu on 19th September 2013 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of the court being entrusted with funds of NUP in Benue State in Makurdi agreed to dishonestly misappropriate N19 million and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under Section 97 of the same Law.

But, following their pleas, prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua, asked the court for a commencement date of trial, while Barnabas Iorheghem who appeared for the first defendant (Charles) urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms, noting that the defendant has been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to respond to any of the commission’s invitations.

Justice Ikpambese admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety each in like sum and ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail terms.

The judge adjourned the case till September 22, 2020 for trial.

