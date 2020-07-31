Court remands monarch, others over alleged murder

By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

A chief magistrate court in Isselle-Uku, Delta State has ordered that Obi Nonso Nwoko, Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, Aniocha North L.G.A be remanded in police custody over an alleged murder case.

Trial Magistrate, F. Obonodo also ordered the detention of Chetachukwu Okolo, Onyeisi Isuzor, Ifejoku Okey and Prince Obiajulu Richard Nwoko.

The accused persons in charge No.MI/24/2020, were arraigned on a four count charge for the murder of Iloh Kennedy and Cyprian Kumaora in Idumuje-Ugboko in May 2017.

According to the prosecution, accused persons and others now at large within the month of May, 2017, at Idumuje-Ugboko in Iselle -Uku Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit : murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C.21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2007″.

In count 2, the accused persons were charged of murdering Iloh Kennedy “by hitting him with sticks and other dangerous weapons ” while in Count IV, they were accused of killing Cyprian Kumaora ” by shooting him with gun and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap C.21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006″ .

Recall that Obi Nonso Nwoko was, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 arrested by the police from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba and interrogated over the murder of Kumaora .

