Court remands student for allegedly sodomising woman

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that 30-year-old student, John Iornongo, who allegedly knocked out a woman unconscious and sodomised her, be remanded in police custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Iornongo with one count of unnatural offence.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter, did not take the plea Iornongo, because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Ter adjourned the case until Aug. 26, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. James Ewache told the court that the case was reported by the complainant at the Police Headquarters Makurdi.

Ewache alleged that on July 9, the complainant, who had a headache and body pain, went to LABET Pharmacy Km4 Gboko road, were she Iornongo, who was on duty in the pharmacy.

He alleged that Iornongo who took her a sample of her blood, said that she tested positive to malaria and ”small quantity of HIV”.

”Iornongo then invited her to his house on July 11, 2020 for an injection and take taking it, she lost consciousness.

”When she woke up later, she discovered that Iornongo had somomised her,” he alleged.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 285 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

