The Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Scams Energy Limited and four others from taking any further steps in relation to the alleged plan to sell some shares of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC). Also to be affected by the court’s order […]

The post Court restrains BPE, NERC others over planned sale of Jos Disco’s shares appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...