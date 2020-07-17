Court sentences 12 to jail for evading immigration clearance 

The accused pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them at the court.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Hadiza Shagari said the convicts can, however, pay a fine of N50,000 each to serve as a deterrent to others.

Prosecuting counsel, Barrister Obilor Collins and Defence counsel, Barrister Najib Abdullahi lauded the judgement.

Daily Trust reports that the convicted persons are from Enugu, Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Delta and Abia states.

They were among the 42 suspects repatriated to the country through the Kongolam Control Post.

The remaining 30 suspects will soon be arraigned in court upon completion of charges against them.