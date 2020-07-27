Court sentences man to 15 yrs for cutting-off uncle’s wrist

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

A 31 years old man, Sokariba Levi, was Friday sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt for cutting-off his uncle’s left wrist, after 13 years of a legal battle.

Levi, who committed the crime in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, was arraigned on three-count bothering on conspiracy, intention to cause grievous harm and inflicting harm on his uncle, Jacob Chukwu.

Levi had committed the act in 2007, when he was still 18 years, but was convicted and sentenced in prison, weekend, by Justice George Omereji.

The trial Judge, Omereji, in his judgement found Levi guilty on two counts, noting that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that he (Levi) committed the crime.

Omereji discharged Levi of the first count of conspiracy and sentenced him (Levi) to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for count two and five years imprisonment without hard labour for count three, noting that the sentences run simultaneously.

