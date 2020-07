Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Lagos High Court has ordered the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and five others to appear before it on July 24, 2020 handover of National Theatre. The judge ordered them to appear in court to show cause why they […]

The post Court summons Malami, Emefiele, others over handover of National Theater appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...