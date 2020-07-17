Court to hear N8.1 billion suit by retired army general against Lagos State

The Federal High court, Abuja Friday fixed July 22 for definite hearing on N8.1 billion suit filed by Maj. General AbdulRauf Tijjani (rtd) against Lagos State Government. Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date following the confirmation that parties involved in the suit have filed and exchanged necessary court processes to join issues with each other. […]

