COVID-19: 10 die from Abuja National Hospital isolation centre

The National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday, said that 10 coronavirus patients have so far died at its isolation centre.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Dr Tayo Hastrup, announced the figure when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, came to donate face masks and hand sanitiser to the hospital.

He said that over 80 patients, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, had fully recovered while 10 others, with serious underlining illness, had died of the virus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said that the items would be given to the front line health workers at the isolation centre of the hospital.

According to him, the COVID-19 isolation centre of the hospital is functioning well.

Daily Trust had reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing total infections in the country to 39,539 as of July 24. (NAN)

