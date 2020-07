It is no breaking news anymore that a deadly virus termed COVID-19 has ravaged the world. What may seem novel or what gives more concerns is the way forward for every country and its citizens. While seeking solutions, it is important to ask- who is at risk? The majority of the answers are “everyone”. Who […]

The post COVID-19 and its impact on at-risk individuals: Embracing a disability inclusive response appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...