COVID-19: Ashiru urges El-Rufai to reopen markets

Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Alhaji Isa Ashiru Kudan, has urged Governor Nasir el-Rufai to reopen markets in the state.

He said the reopening became necessary to ease the economic hardship the closure had thrown traders into in the state. The state government had closed the market to control the spread of coronavirus.

Ashiru, who made the call during a special Hausa phone-in programme aired on various radio stations in the state, advised traders to abide by all protocols of coronavirus to curtail its spread.

He also called on the state government to ensure that loans are given to the traders to help them bounce back.

“I will like to commend the government for all the measures taken to tackle the spread of the virus across the state. But I think it is high time the markets are reopened to enable the traders to continue with their business.

“Let the government compel the traders to use sanitizers, face masks, social distancing, use of thermometer ‎before people are allowed into the markets,” he said.

