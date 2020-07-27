COVID-19: Borno cuts 2020 budget by 26 percent

Duku JOEL, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has assented to the 2020 budget.

The initial budget of N146, 894,223 has now been reduced to over N108 billion representing a 26% reduction in the budget.

The budget signing ceremony took place at the council chamber of the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday.

Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan with other principal officers of the House witnessed the ceremony.

Zulum in his remarks commended the efforts of the state legislatures for considering the budget and its speedy passage, just as he assured them of full implementation of the budget.

He directed the State Ministry for Finance to ensure strict compliance to the budgetary provisions and review its medium term expenditure framework saying that “the people expect more from the state government especially in the areas of education and health care delivery for all.”

