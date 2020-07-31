COVID-19 claims Doctor in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Cross River State branch has lost a member to COVID-19 with nine others seriously ill.

Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Agam E. Ayuk who disclosed this to journalists in Calabar said that they had lost Dr Kate Okpa of their Ogoja chapter to COVID19.

He also added that nine other doctors and medical personnel were on the danger list as a result of the virus.

Agam said, “Currently, we have nine members who are infected with COVID-19. We lost a member in Ogoja, Rev Sister (Dr) Kate Okpa to COVID-19. It is something that is serious”.

Dr Ayuk further lamented the poor reportage of the COVID-19 in the state compared with its potency and intensity.

“The National Response Team has been around for almost two weeks now but the challenge we have in the state is that positive cases of COVID-19 are under-reported and the government is not helping out.

“Presently, we have pressure on UCTH. The reports you see are from NCDC or UCTH platforms

“We thank God that NCDC is listening to us hence the state has two testing centres for COVID-19 and we are happy with the response we have gotten. Let the government of Cross River State listen to us and do their own part.”

The commissioner for health in the state and chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Betta Edu said the state was doing everything possible to enlighten and enforce the NCDC protocol in the state, but can’t do much following the federal government order to open state borders.

