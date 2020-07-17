Covid-19 : Clubs To Get Financial Support From NFF Says Amaju Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has said that clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women’s Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League will get financial support from the NFF for next season’s football campaign, due to the challenge posed by COVID-19.

Amaju Pinnick, who was speaking during an Instagram live session on the NFF’s page on Thursday, said the money was part of the $1m and $500,000 the federation was expecting from world football-governing body, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football respectively.

“We would take from these various monies and add also from monies that we are expecting from our corporate partners, and see what we can give to each of the clubs in these four cadres,” Pinnick said.

“This financial support is for them to get their campaigns off the ground for the new season that we have set for September/October, depending on what signals we get from the Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 and other relevant organs. We are also going to support the league organizing bodies financially.” Although he added that the football body has written to the Government to also support the cause, he admitted that the Government is presently burdened by so many challenges wrought by the COVID-19 and it could be a tall order.

On the issue of the Points-Per-Game (PPG) formula adopted to bring the beleaguered 2019/2020 Season to a close, the NFF supremo reiterated that it was the decision of the vast majority of the Clubs in the NPFL, which was also subjected to careful analyses and consultations. “We did not just sit down and take a decision; we consulted widely even after the Clubs opted for PPG following the work of the NFF Football Committee. The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development was also brought into the picture.”

