COVID-19: Edo records 6 more deaths, 104 new cases

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state has recorded six more COVID-19-related deaths and 104 new confirmed cases.

Okudia, who disclosed this on Monday in Benin, decried the alarming rise in COVID-19-related fatalities in the state.

He said the new cases were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), with 12 at ISTH laboratory and 92 at the UBTH laboratory.

The commissioner also announced that the state has discharged 12 more COVID-19 patients who have tested negative for the virus.

He said the state has recorded a total of 1,989 confirmed cases, 8,900 suspected cases and 68 deaths.

