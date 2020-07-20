COVID-19: FG denies extending services of retiring workers

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said that the Federal Government has not approved extension of service for any officer in Public Service.

She said on Monday in Abuja that her office did not issue any circular on the subject matter in that regard.

According to her, the statement became necessary in view of a fake circular purported to have emanated from the Office of Head of Service (OHSF) and being circulated on the social media.

“Members of the public are to note that the content of the circular is fake, incorrect and did not originate from the Office of the Head of Service,” the HOS said in a statement signed by the Director Information, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

She said that the letter head used for the circular “roll-over service for those due to retire within the COVID-19 era in 2020”and dated 13th July, 2020 is not the letter-head of the OHSF.

She said that the outline of the entire circular, from the distribution list to arrangement of the sections including the grammar is completely out of sync with the way and manner circulars are issued in the HOS office.

She added that the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the Head of Service at no time issued or signed any such letter.

She said, “Dr. Yemi–Esan therefore implored Public Servants and the public to always visit the Office website: www.ohcsf.gov.ng regularly to cross–check circulars and other information emanating from the office for authenticity.

“Members of the public especially those in the health agencies are therefore called upon to note and disregard the content of the circular in order not to fall victims of its perpetrators,” she added.

