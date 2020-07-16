COVID-19: FG rues airport protocols violations by VIPs

The Federal Government has lamented the violations of COVID-19 protocols at the airports by some dignitaries.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made the lamentation on Thursday in Abuja at the 51st joint national briefing of the taskforce.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said that Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and a former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, breached the airports protocols in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Kano State respectively.

However, speaking at the briefing, Mustapha said that leaders must lead by example.

“You will all recall that the Aviation sector reopened domestic operations on 8th July, 2020. Dry runs were carried out and guidelines meant to protect all travelers were issued.

“You also recall that we identified and pleaded even before now, with certain classes of persons, particularly VIPs, to desist from flouting such guidelines.

“Unfortunately, we have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports.

“We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behavior if we must overcome the pandemic.

“This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or color. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance,” Mustapha said.

Like this: Like Loading...