Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration, especially by Muslims, the Federal Government has urged Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 52nd joint national briefing of the taskforce.

According to him, there is the cause to advise Nigerians on the upcoming Eid-El Kabir festival.

“This naturally comes with lots of mass gatherings but we must not forget that the guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent.

“We urge all State Governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to and citizens should not indulge in activities that would allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered,” Mustapha said.

He said that the Federal Government is encouraged by state governments that have announced ban on Sallah festivities and hope it would be upheld and replicated by other states.

The post COVID-19: FG tasks Muslims on protocols ahead Sallah celebration appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...