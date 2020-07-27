COVID-19 hit Fayemi’s cabinet as commissioner, others test positive

Some cabinet members in Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti State, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected persons include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, who announced his status Sunday evening, while others remain unnamed.

Speaking during the COVID-19 Task Force media briefing in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade confirmed that the Attorney General and some unnamed members of the cabinet had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ekiti.

Dr. Yaya-Kolade, revealed that as a physician it was against the ethics of the profession to disclose the identity of COVID-19 patients but said, “those who tested positive have the liberty to announce it on their own.”

“As you are aware that the commissioner for justice announced his status on twitter and I can tell you that there are other members of the cabinet that are also positive but I must say that they are at liberty to disclose or keep to themselves for the obvious reasons,” the commissioner said.

According to the commissioner, the state has 67 active cases.

He said: “all our patients are doing fine including the governor.

“They are responding to treatment and we have no problem with them.”

The Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, disclosed that no fewer than 160 face mask defaulters were arrested last week when the full enforcement commenced in the state.

Aluko added that the government will continue the ensure strict enforcement of the use of face mask to safeguard the lives of people in the state.

