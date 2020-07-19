COVID-19: Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Tests Positive

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Onyeama disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The minister said he tested positive after his fourth COVID-19 test on Saturday at the first sign of throat irritation, adding that he is now heading for isolation in a health facility.

“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” the Onyeama tweeted.

The Minister has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight in Nigeria since the pandemic began to ravage the country.

At several briefings by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, he had assured Nigerians of efforts being made to curb the spread of the virus especially with regards to plans for Nigerians stuck outside the country.

With many Nigerians stuck overseas following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Onyeama directed all citizens interested in returning to the country to work with Nigeria’s embassies and high commissions wherever they were.

At another briefing, the minister noted that the protocols for evacuating Nigerians in the Diaspora had been completed and the country was in a much “stronger and better position” to bring back citizens interested in returning to the country.

Following the directive, Nigerians from all parts of the globe have been repatriated back to the country.

According to the NCDC guidelines, all evacuees are, however, expected to embark on a 14-day self-isolation.

Onyeama added that 22 Nigerians are on their way from France.

