COVID-19: New inmates to undergo compulsory 14-days isolation in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Correctional Service has announced that every new inmate to the centre must be subjected to a 14-day isolation at the Ikot-Ekpene custodial centre.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Ogbajie Ogbajie disclosed this in a statement obtained by Vanguard.

He said at the completion of the 14-days isolation, the inmates would be sent to any available correctional centre in the State.

Ogbajie, however, noted that the State government had approved and began the construction of the 100-bed isolation building at Ikot Ekpene custodial centre, adding that it was part of efforts by Gov. Udom Emmanuel to support and boost the Criminal Justice System in the State.

He said, “All new inmates remanded in any Custodial Centre in Akwa Ibom State, will first undergo a compulsory 14days isolation at this Centre after completion. The Controller of Corrections, thanked His Excellency, Deacon Udom Emmanuel for taking this bold step in boosting the Criminal Justice System in the State as it shows that His Excellency is a Governor for the less privilege in the Society.

“The building was recently approved by the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Deacon Udom Emmanuel to support and boost the Criminal Justice System in the State during this pandemic.

“This is also one of the measures put in place by the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in Correctional Centres nationwide, he said in the statement.

“Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko Esq. in company of the Controller of Corrections, Alex Oditah and Officer in-charge of Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Chukwuemeka, Patrick inspected the site for the isolation building today 18th July, 2020.”

Vanguard gathered that the 100-Bed building would serve as a centralized COVID-19 isolation centre for new inmates admitted in the Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command.

