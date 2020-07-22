COVID-19: Nigeria receives NOK 9.9m from Norway

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – The Government of Norway is the latest contributor to join the One UN COVID-19 response with a donation of NOK 9.9 million in support of the Nigerian Government.

The added resources will bolster support to the Nigeria COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan and help the Government to sustain its efforts in addressing critical issues of the on-going pandemic.

Ngele Ali,Head of Communication and Partnerships of the United Nations Development Programmes, UNDP,in a statement, Wednesday, quoted the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud,as saying:”Global solidarity is our only option.”

He added that, “The coronavirus pandemic requires that we join forces for urgent action and coordinated efforts to mitigate its short- and long-term effects. Through the UN Basket Fund, Norway is partnering with Nigeria in this time of crisis to address the multifaceted nature of the pandemic and its unprecedented implications on the healthcare system, as well as the socio-economic impacts.”

