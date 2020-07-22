Daily News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives NOK 9.9m from Norway

By
0
Post Views: Visits 56
COVID-19: Nigeria receives NOK 9.9m from Norway
Nigeria flag with Norway flag, 3D rendering

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – The Government of Norway is the latest contributor to join the One UN COVID-19 response with a donation of NOK 9.9 million in support of the Nigerian Government.

The added resources will bolster support to the Nigeria COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan and help the Government to sustain its efforts in addressing critical issues of the on-going pandemic.

Ngele Ali,Head of Communication and Partnerships of the United Nations Development Programmes, UNDP,in a statement, Wednesday, quoted the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud,as saying:”Global solidarity is our only option.”

READ ALSO: Video: Presidency disagrees as N’Assembly asks Service Chiefs to resign

He added that, “The coronavirus pandemic requires that we join forces for urgent action and coordinated efforts to mitigate its short- and long-term effects. Through the UN Basket Fund, Norway is partnering with Nigeria in this time of crisis to address the multifaceted nature of the pandemic and its unprecedented implications on the healthcare system, as well as the socio-economic impacts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post COVID-19: Nigeria receives NOK 9.9m from Norway appeared first on Vanguard News.

Court orders NNPC to pay harmonised pension to retirees

Previous article

Court orders NNPC to pay retirees harmonized pension

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News