COVID-19: Nigeria records 404 new cases, total infections now 42,208

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 404 new COVID-19 cases in the country, as total infections from the virus rise to 42,208.

The health agency noted that five more persons have died from the disease.

It said that with the discharge of additional 240 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, Nigeria had now successfully treated 19,004 cases since it recorded the index case on Feb. 27.

It noted that the 404 new COVID-19 infections were reported from 20 states across the country.

The NCDC stated that the new cases were in Lagos (106), FCT (54), Rivers (48), Plateau (40), Edo ( 29), Enugu (21), Oyo (20), Kano (18), Ondo (15) and Ogun (10).

Others were Ebonyi (9), Ekiti (8), Kaduna (6), Cross River (5), Kwara (4), Anambra and Delta (3 each), Imo and Nasarawa (2 each), and Borno (1).

According to the NCDC, 42,208 cases have been confirmed till date, 19,004 discharged and 873 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had been activated to continue to coordinate national response activities across the country.

The health agency stated that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in states across the country called for caution for Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels.

It noted that “travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic can increase your risk of getting infected.

“Take responsibility and adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures.” (NAN)

