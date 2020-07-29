COVID-19: Nigerian doctors fault Dr Immanuel’s Hydrochloroquine claims

The Guild of Medical Directors has faulted Dr. Stella Immanuel’s claims of treating COVID-19 patients with Hydrochloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax.

The organization in a statement signed by its president , Professor Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, on Tuesday said the claims were not scientific evidence but just her own personal, unsubstantiated claims.

It said Immanuel’s claim must be taken with a pinch of salt, noting that Hydrochloroquine may be a cause of serious complications and even death in some people.

“Other anecdotal claims such as the herbal mixture from Madagascar have subsequently been proven ineffective,” the guild said.

The United States based doctor in a viral video had strongly attested to treating over 350 patients in her clinic in Houston, Texas, with the combination of Hydrochloroquine (HCQ), Zinc and Zithromax.

The video has been widely shared all over the country .

The guild which is a body of owners of private hospitals in Nigeria said the viral video had led to many people justifiably asking the question, ‘What do you think, doctor?’

According to the guild , the video was part of a news conference held in America. The event was hosted by the Tea Party Patriots.

The organization America’s Frontline Doctors, a group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney, and made up of medical doctors, came together to address what the group calls a “massive disinformation campaign” about the coronavirus. Dr. Immanuel was among the doctors who spoke.

The physicians said it was important to note that medical research has subjected Hydrochloroquine, to intense research.

“While some studies suggest that it is effective, others have come to the opposite conclusion.

“It is also true that Senegal, where HCQ is routinely used, has one of the lowest Covid-19 case fatality rates in the world at 0.64% compared to 3.4% in the USA.

“Guild of Medical Directors is a body of owners of private hospitals in Nigeria and collectively we are responsible for the management of about 70% of the healthcare needs of Nigerians.

“So, a lot of the burden in explaining the problem as related to the video naturally falls on us. Therefore, we feel it is pertinent to explain or clarify the issues for Nigerians. “

They also disclosed that a study was underway in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on its efficacy and safety, adding that “Subsequently, a meta-analysis of all these studies should be undertaken to pool all the results and come up with a summative analysis which will guide clinicians. Until then, all anecdotal claims such as the one from Dr. Immanuel”

While saying that coronavirus was real , the guild said it has killed many doctors and nurses all over the country.

The guild also advised against politicization of the disease and urged members of the public to continue to comply with all safety protocols against the disease.

“This disease is definitely not a joke and we strongly condemn the politicization of the disease and the treatments currently being used to fight the pandemic.

“As at today, the whole world is still actively looking for an effective treatment and of course, a vaccine.

“Until then, everyone has a responsibility to remain safe and protect one another through the ways proven to help.

“These are practicing social distancing, wearing a face mask and frequent proper hand hygiene,” the guild said in the statement.

