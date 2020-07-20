COVID-19: ‘Nigerian fish farmers in distress’

The National Fish Association of Nigeria says fish farmers in Nigeria are in distress, urging the Federal Government of Nigeria to declare a state-of-emergency and revamp the fisheries and aquaculture subsector in the country.

Its President,Dr Gabriel Ogunsanya, told Daily Trust on Sunday that during the first two months of the COVID-19 lockdown, fish farmers and industry operators suffered huge losses.

“We now have serious concerns that in the midst of obvious inadequate fish supply, production challenges and personal sacrifices, our farmers are currently facing unbelievable fish glut, abysmally low pricing and the inability to harvest and evacuate the ponds and other fish holding water bodies, thereby preventing restocking to break the production cycle.

Like this: Like Loading...