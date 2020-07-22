COVID-19: Observe Eid with decency, distancing, JNI advises Muslims

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has advised Muslims to observe the Eid prayer with decency and calmness, distancing and to avoid crowd in order to preserve their health and well-being.

JNI in a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, issued on Tuesday in Kaduna, further advised that caution be the watchword during the ‘Eid and after the festivity.

It then urged the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to engage in more spiritual activity and rededication, during the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah which are likely to commence Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020.

According to the statement, “Some of the emphatically recommended acts expected to be performed in these days are Dhikr (constant remembrance of Allah, the Most High by glorifying Him and thanking Him), recitation of the Glorious Qur’an and frequent recital of Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness), exclusive obedience to parents, extending kindness to relatives, sharing with the poor and the needy, sharing of love, sympathy, making peace and reconciliation, and visiting the sick, among many other meritorious acts of worship.

“We should also use the opportunity to seek Allah’s forgiveness, adore and worship Him the more, as well as supplicate fervently for an end to the security-cum-economic challenges bedeviling the nation,” the JNI said.

