COVID-19: Osun cancels Eid Prayers for Sallah, okays Juma’at in mosques

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

In preparation for 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the government of Osun State has cancelled Eid congregation prayers for Friday.

However, Juma’at services were approved due to the coincidence that the Eid-el- Kabir and Juma’at fall on the same day.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Tuesday noted that Osun is still recording rising figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases amidst an active community transmission stage of the pandemic.

He said that people whose COVID-19 status has not been ascertained would be travelling into the State from different parts of the country, in the spirit of the celebration and as a result large gathering cannot be allowed.

“The State cannot afford the impact of any form of large gatherings such as the kind expected at praying grounds and the associated difficulties of enforcing the safety protocols against COVID-19.

“Our health managers are also worried by the recent surge inactive cases and have warned that the State could experience galloping figures due to continued disobedience of safety protocols if it allows any kind of especially high-density gatherings or congregation.

“The State Government does not want its citizens exposed to this dangerous infection, especially among the aged and those with underlying health conditions.”

The State Government of Osun is not relenting in its fight to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and to rid the State of it. The government is and will continue to take necessary actions towards ensuring the safety and security of its people.

The Governor and State Government of Osun wish all Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration ahead.

Like this: Like Loading...