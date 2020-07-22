COVID-19: Osun discharges 12 patients, record one death

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Monday discharged twelve Coronavirus patients from its Isolation and Treatment Center in the state.

The state also announced the death of one patient as a result of the virus.

A statement by the Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Isamotu also disclosed that the discovery of an additional eight fresh COVID-19 cases in the State.

The Commissioner further revealed that the State had successfully treated and discharged 183 patients, while nine deaths have so far been recorded in the state.

Dr Isamotu while appealing to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus, noted that the new cases were contacts of previous cases in the State.

