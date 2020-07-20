COVID-19: Osun records 19 new cases, discharges 10

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has confirmed that 10 Coronavirus patients were on Monday discharged from the State’s Treatment and Isolation Centre following the discovery of 19 new cases.

The Health Commissioner, Dr Rafiu Ismontu stated this in a statement said that the fresh cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

“A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the State of Osun while 10 patients were on Monday discharged from the State’s Treatment and Isolation Centre, following their recovery.

He also admonished residents of the State not to ignore the observance of all precautionary measures laid down by the State government.

The Commissioner revealed that with the latest detected cases, number of cases in the State had risen to 358 out of which 184 are active cases.

According to him, the State has successfully treated and discharged 166 patients, while eight deaths have so far been recorded.

