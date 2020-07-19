COVID-19: Oyo records 2,106 cases, 22 deaths ― Makinde

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that the state has recorded 2,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections.

Out of these, he added that 1,080 tested negative and have been discharged.

He disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

Out of the number, he added that 22 people have died so far in the state.

He wrote: “Sixty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1080.”

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 30 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South East (6), Ido (6), Ibadan North (4), Lagelu (4), Oluyole (4), Ibadan South West (3), Egbeda (2) and Ibadan North East (1) local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2,106. Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty-two.”

He advised people in the state to ensure that they observed all COVID-19 protocols so as to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing,” the governor stated.

