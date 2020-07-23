COVID-19: President Buhari wears facemask for the first time

President Muhammadu Buhari has been pictured in a face mask in Mali for the first time since Nigeria recorded its first index case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) made wearing of facemask in public settings a compulsory guideline to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President has however not been since wearing a facemask since this guideline was made compulsory until his recent visit to Mali. He has however adhered strictly to the social distancing measures put in place by the NCDC when meeting with visitors.

The trip, which is the president’s first to a foreign country in the past five months, came on the heels of the briefing by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Mali. The one day visit by President Buhari is aimed at finding a political solution to the recent crisis in the country. Jonathan had held a meeting with Buhari on Tuesday to give details on the protests in Mali, and efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...