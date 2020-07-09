Covid-19: Top Nigerian Professional Football Players Express Uncertainty Over NPFL

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) is presently suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak, with clubs still waiting for an official announcement on the future of the current season from the League Management Company, after members of the Club Owners Association voted against the restart of the league season.

Top Nigerian Professional Football League players have expressed uncertainty over their future in the NPFL due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country,

Sunshine Stars’ defender, Jamiu Alimi, said he was irked by the lack of communication between the league organisers and NPFL.

“The uncertainty is incredible, I don’t think anybody knows what’s happening in NPFL,” Alimi said, on Wednesday.

“We don’t know if the decision of the NPFL chairmen has been approved or not. I don’t have a clue. I really don’t know.

“And we can’t do anything at the minute, we haven’t started back, we haven’t even been given a start date or told when we can return to training.”

Enyimba’s Ifeanyi Anaemena admitted that the league suspension had made life difficult.

“To be honest, it has been a very tough time for me and all the footballers. We have been trying to cope and stay fit while we wait for a favorable announcement from the government. Sincerely, nobody knows when the season or football will restart.

“The good part of all this is that my club has been paying our salaries monthly, so financially, we are fine

El-Kanemi Warriors’ forward, Kabiru Balogun, added, “We need some guidance, we need to know what’s going on. There’s so much uncertainty and absolutely no communication and it’s hurting.”

Enugu Rangers’ Kelvin Itoya stated,”It’s quite disheartening what is happening; we hope they reach an agreement on the fate of the league.”

The Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, had declared that wide consultation was still ongoing as to the format and pattern of foreclosing the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...