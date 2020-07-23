COVID-19 vaccine: Reps urge WHO to tackle discrimination

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the World Health Organisation to tackle discriminatory practices on COVID-19 vaccine researches and trials.

Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Tanko Sununu, made the call when the newly appointed WHO Country Representative, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, visited him at the National Assembly.

Sununu said countries of the world must be allowed to have access to the vaccines irrespective of their status in the comity of nations.

Earlier, Mulombo reiterated the commitment of the WHO to work with Nigeria and convince policy makers on what should be done to improve healthcare delivery.

Data from Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) showed the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 813, with 38,344 infections.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The agency data showed that eight Nigerians died from COVID-19 complications, as at July 22.

The health agency announced that Nigeria reported 543 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It stated that the 543 new figures were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the epicentre recorded 180 cases, the highest daily toll, followed by FCT with 86.

It noted that Kaduna recorded 56, Edo, 47, Ondo, 37, Kwara, 35, Ogun, 19, Rivers, 19, Kano, 17, Ebonyi, 16, Enugu, 16, Delta, 7, Bayelsa, 4, Bauchi, 3 and Abia, 1.

The NCDC said that 15,815 patients have been discharged.

