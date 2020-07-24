COVID-19: Why govt should leverage on technology in education sector — RonkePosh

Mrs Ronke Adeniyi, popularly referred to as RonkePosh, Proprietress of PoshBabiesandKids, Victoria Island, spoke to Elizabeth Osayande on how COVID-19 has revolutionised virtually all sectors, especially the education’s. The Director of PoshPartyPacks, an entertainment outfit and owner of Helps at Homes Initiative, speaks on why government and private school owners should leverage on technology in driving the education sector.

Who is RonkePosh Adeniyi?

RonkePosh is a wonderful, energetic and fun-loving transformational agent to encounter; her core areas include education, empowerment and entertainment. She is married and has a beautiful and talented 14-year-old along with thousands of parents and children online and offline that she continues to impact. She is the Director at Le Poshe School and a recent YouTuber — where she shares educational tips, advice and current affairs.

What made you delve into education sector?

I actually started the journey with a children’s entertainment company in the UK. I enjoyed seeing children happy and I have a good rapport with them. I was convinced I could do much more, so I retrained as a teacher after starting off with the sciences during my A’Levels and even with 10 years UK banking experience. Incredible!

Today, I run Le Poshe School, the very best on the Island of Lagos; we are a value-driven school and we offer the very best when it comes to 21st-Century education. By the very best, I do not talk about just academic work. I refer to the ability to raise a total-child that will add value to our ever-changing world. We are not the typical school that opens our doors to just anyone; we want our parents to align with our values, partner with us to raise champions.

Many factors make us stand out besides our academic standard, which every school strives to achieve. We are big on old-fashioned values like respect, language, self-esteem etc. I will talk about our pupils who are non-conformists and are not easily influenced by the affairs of their society.

I have had reports of Le Poshe pupils not engaging in dancing or singing along to indecent music being played by DJs at parties. Simple as it may seems, it is now uncommon in society and even in schools. They are raised to stick to what is right, irrespective of what others are doing.

You set the internet on fire when you posted online pictures of pupils in your school. What prompted that decision to do virtual graduation for your pupils?

A graduation is a once in a lifetime opportunity; there isn’t any other time to repeat history. Postponing it to another time would not have the same effect. Since the COVID-19 was not leaving in a hurry and schools are still closed for safety reasons, we decided to leverage on technology.

I really wanted a lasting experience and memory for the pupils, which they deserved and received. The pandemic is not their fault and they really do not have to miss out on milestones, if we can actually do something about it.

As an educationist, how do you see COVID-19 pandemic changing the education sector in the country?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced many educators to embrace technology. Parents and children have not been left behind. In many cases, however, we have a lot more work to do as a nation. The integration of technology into education sector and our daily practices and the implementation of blended learning using digital platforms will become commonplace.

In terms of technology in the education sector, is Nigeria prepared for virtual teaching/learning?

Nigeria is already prepared for online education. Many private schools have implemented it successfully and even NGOs like Slums2school was able to partner with Microsoft to send 948 children from the slums to school online, using incredibly sophisticated systems.

Perhaps, the question should be “are our leaders prepared for the country to embrace online education?” After all, in many states, private schools where threatened by their state government with closure and the likes if they engaged in online learning.

There are have been divergent views for schools to reopen. Ma, what is your take?

The COVID-19 cases continue to rise; so commonsense dictates that our children, who are social beings, should stay at home till it is safe enough to do so. Let us embrace online and blended learning and do as much as we can to reach those in deprived areas.

You are a strong advocate of sex education for youngsters. What is the driving force?

As a Certified Family Life Therapist and Neuro-Lingustic Practitioner that runs an online group (Parent Right, Live Right on Facebook), the stories we hear quite regularly are very heart-wrenching and in many cases they are avoidable if only some of those involved had been furnished with the required information to spot or avoid the predator.

Prevention is always better than cure, hence we need our children and parents well informed, where necessary.

Lots of private schools owners and teachers suffered due to the pandemic. What is your advice to teachers who are yet to move on?

My advice is to use what you have to get what you need. We all have a skill or the other that we can monetise without leaving the sector. I share quite a lot of tips on my online platforms and in groups regularly. Creativity and critical thinking skills are very important at this time. We must stop blaming and start creating content/products that we can monetise.

