Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has disclosed that the Nigerian Government has reversed its earlier announcement on schools resumption.

The minister disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He said no school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5th and September 5th.

He said he would rather have Nigerian students lose an academic year than expose them to danger.

The minister stated that the West African Examinations Council cannot determine the resumption date of schools in the country.

Adamu also said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it was safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, had on Monday announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations would take place between August and September.

