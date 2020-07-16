COVID19: Kaduna Poly ready to reopen – Rector

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, Professor Idris Bugaje on Thursday said the institution under his leadership has taken all necessary measures and set for safe re-opening for students once it gets the Federal government’s nod.

Professor Bugaje, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalists at the Polytechnic’s main campus, said the institution has produced its own sanitizing machine and acquired advanced technology that can measure temperature.

According to him, “we have an Ultraviolet, UV based sanitizer. We are using that with 210 nanometers. This bandwidth of ultraviolet radiation is not harmful to the eyes or skin. So by the time you pass through this machine, any type of germs or virus in your body will be killed.”

He added that the institution has a very robust clinic to accommodate sick patients and all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been put in place.

The Rector however said that, the institution would be relying heavily on the state isolation Centres, “so that whenever there is a case we can immediately refer them there. If we have any suspected case we have ambulances that can convey them to the isolation Centre.”

Commending the Rector for a job well-done in institution, umbrella body of the Polytechnic students, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), expressed appreciation to the Kaduna Polytechnic management for fast-tracking efforts to reopen the school.

NAPS National President, Sunday A Asuku expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness exhibited so far by Kaduna Polytechnic, saying that, “with temporary isolation center in view, massive procurement of face mask for students, additional exit gate to avert congestion, automatic and manual hand washing and sanitizing machines all in place, the institution has set the pace for others.

According to him, “our Leadership carried out independent facility assessment tour of Kaduna Polytechnic, an initiative of NAPS National leadership to ascertain level of readiness by respective management authorities across the country in preparation for post Covid-19 academic resumption. These we are doing to ensure safety and wellbeing of teeming Nigerian Polytechnic students upon resumption for academic pursuit as we face post COVID-19 era, and also to convince federal government to hasten the reopening of our institutions.”

