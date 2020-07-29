Crisis: ALGON gets 7-member interim management committee

The highest decision-making organ of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by the Chairman, Suleja Local Government in Niger State, Mr Abdullahi Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for the next six months.

Daily Trust reports that the General Assembly of ALGON which is the highest organ had on May 30 during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the interim management committee over the lingering crisis rocking national leadership of the association.

It said the approval for the constitution of the committee is necessary due to comatose status and conflicts among members of association for the past eight months.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration, Maje said the committee’s mandate was to set up ALGON Electoral Committee to conduct elections into the offices of president and National Executive Council.

He, however, sought cooperation of the association’s permanent members and stakeholders in order to reposition the association.

He said, “I want to assure every member and stakeholders that we shall henceforth run ALGON in accordance with our Constitution and the Rules of Law.”

Other members of the IMC are: Mr Ige Emmanuel- Deputy President from South West; Mr Kingsley Innaji (South-East); Mr Philip Okparaji (South-South); Mr Jingi Rufai (North-East); Mr Shehu Jaga (North-West) and Mr Niyi Adeagbo as Public Relations Officer.

