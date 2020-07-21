Cross River’s acting CJ, others list challenges to smooth implementation of child rights law, family court

Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of Cross River, Justice Maurice Eneji, and a number of experts have picked poor funding as one of the major factors militating against full implementation of Child Rights Act and Family Court in the state.

