CSOs back Lagos State embattled Speaker, Obasa against alleged media reports

Civil Society Organisagtions, CSOs, under a coalition made up of Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACT, South-South Youth Peace Mission, SSYPM, and others, Friday, threw weight behind embattled Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, over alleged media reports of allegations of financial misconduct and corruption.

This was contained in a joint statement signed by the conveners of the coalition, Amb. Omoba Micheal and Comrade Godwin Erheriene.

, which the banks he allegedly had those purported accounts said there was nothing like that.

The statement reads in part, “Fake news stories can not only polarise different groups within a state but can also affect international relations and for political intrigues whereby causing conflict to undermine people’s faith in the Democratic process and people ability to work together.

“While it is right to encourage outstanding actions and condemn mediocre deeds, the intent, and manner did matter. In recent years, social media has been hijacked by those whose stock in trade of fake news and seek the downfall of persons, organization, or Nations perceived to be excelling in their chosen endeavors.

“Based on fact findings, is not possible for anyone to have more than one account in one bank with two different dates of birth and different names in with one BVN.

“Officials of Ecobank, Wema Bank and Polaris have denied that Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa is operating multiple bank accounts with them.

“Some representatives of the banks spoke before the 9-man House Adhoc Committee on fact-finding and investigation on the corruption allegations against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa being circulated on the social media recently via Sahara reporters.

“The bank officials stated that it was not possible for an individual to operate multiple accounts with one Bank Verification Number (BVN).”

The statement also quoted a senior bank official as saying that, “the BVN server did not reserve with any bank, and that it is with the CBN.

“The BVN and the accounts stated in the story are not correct and they don’t belong to the Speaker of the Assembly.

“It is not possible for a BVN to have two dates of births. If they do so, it would be rejected in another bank, they would have to swear to an affidavit so that it would be the same.

“If it should be changed it would be backed up by marriage certificate or sworn affidavit. And the companies stated in their reports had no linkage with Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. The name, signature, and other details in the story has no relationship with Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa

“BVN is a different server it does not belong to any bank. You cannot punch BVN and get any financial details. It is only the regulator or the anti-corruption agency that can do so through the CBN.”

The statement also mentioned that representatives of another bank allegedly pointed that, “Mr. Adebayo Adeyemi David is different from Mr. Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa and there is no linkage between the two personalities.

“Rt. Hon. Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa has one account with our bank and the BVN quoted for Obasa is correct. The other person has a separate BVN for the two accounts.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement a senior official of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA) who was also invited by the Committee, revealed that the 40 Toyota Corolla back-up cars bought for the 8th Assembly were with the notice of his office and that the purchase followed due process, and that the Certificate of Compliance was issued for the procurement of the vehicles on 30th April 2019.

The statement quoted him saying that “The purchase of the vehicles was approved by the Management Committee of the House, led by the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the relevant documents were provided.”

The statement concluded by calling on online media organizations behind publications against the impracticable character of Rt. Hon Obasa and his numerous achievements “to have a rethink and do a rejoinder of their allegation, as it is now obvious that they goofed based on their publication made against the innocent man. Reject invitation to support lies against the innocent. Very common in politics; blackmails will come but stick to the truth and right fact.

“Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has won so many awards based on his outstanding performance over time. As a young man of his age to have achieved a lot within this short period of time, I think he deserves an accolade from us, Nigerians.”

