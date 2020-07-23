Customs dismisses, retires ACGs

Muyiwa Lucas

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed an Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Aminu Dahiru, and compulsorily retired another ACG, Bashir Abubakar, for what it called “act of negligence”.

In a statement on behalf of the Customs Comptroller General (CG), Col. Hammed Ali (retd.), NCS National Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah said the action, approved by the board, was in line with the reform agenda of the service.

Although the statement was silent on the offences that led to the dismissal of Abubakar and Dahiru, it said they were found culpable by a Disciplinary Committee about a month ago for alleged official misconducts.

While Dahiru was dismissed for alleged complicity in a botched smuggling of 295 trucks of petroleum products last December while serving under the Joint Security Border Patrol, Abubakar was allegedly ordered a botched raid on the warehouse of a prominent local rice dealer while searching for imported rice in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town. About two years ago, Abubakar was celebrated by the NCS for rejecting a $412,000 bribe from Tramadol traffickers.

Also, the NCS Board approved the appointment of five ACGs and promotion of 2,634 officers.

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, who is also the Chairman of NCS Board, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, presided over the meeting where the approvals were made.

She said decisions taken during the meeting were meant to ginger and improve the NCS in its manpower and operations.

The 2,634 officers, whose promotion had January 1, 2019 as effective date, include 37 Deputy Comptrollers to Comptrollers of Customs; 110 Assistant Comptrollers of Customs to Deputy Comptrollers; 138 Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptrollers and 93 Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs.

Others are: 93 Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs; 1,224 Assistant Superintendent of Customs I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs; 475 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I and 464 Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

About 205 of those promoted are “Support Staff”.

Mrs. Ahmed described the NCS as “making progress” and hoped that the coming of the e-Customs will help to improve NCS operations.

