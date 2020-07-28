Dabiri-Erewa appeals to NDDC to pay stranded students abroad

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to the Authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme.

Dabiri-Erewa said this is the only way to guarantee and sustain their stay and education in the United Kingdom.

There have been persistent calls by the Students for urgent intervention, while deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars.

In a statement issued in Abuja by Mr. Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, made reference to a letter written to the Minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students’ scholarships to pay.

She added that the Commission counts on the Minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made.

The NIDCOM boss therefore appealed to the NDDC to intervene urgently and promptly too.

