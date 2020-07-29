Daniel Shagah emerges new Bachama ruler

Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shagah has emerged as the new Hama Bachama, the traditional ruler of Bachama chiefdom in Adamawa State.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and made available to Daily Trust on Wednesday.

Daniel has been selected by the kingmakers following the demise of his predecessor, Stephen Honest Irmiya, last month.

“Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the appointment of Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shagah as the new Hama Bachama following the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen, the 28th ruler of the Bachama kingdom, who died last month,” the statement noted.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, while congratulating the new Hama Bachama, commended the kingmakers for a peaceful process that informed the choice of Dr. Shagah”.

Fintiri charged the new ruler to consolidate on the good legacies of his predecessor and use his wealth of experience in the civil service for the development of his community.

He said, as a trained Narcotics Officer and technocrat, he had no doubt in Shagah’s capacity to lead his people right.

He particularly praised the peaceful disposition of the new ruler, adding that: “I believe he will build on the legacies of late Honest Stephen who stood tall during his reign in peace building initiatives”.

Governor Fintiri appealed to the kingdom to maintain the spirit of peace building and cultural norms of their forefathers”.

Like this: Like Loading...